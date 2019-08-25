Bellator 225: Congenital amputee fighter Nick Newell earns dominant debut win

Nick Newell wasted little time in making his mark on his Bellator MMA debut, securing a dominant first-round submission victory over Corey Browning in their lightweight bout in front of a raucous home crowd in Connecticut.

Newell, who was born with a congenital amputation of his left arm just below the elbow, produced an impressive performance to submit Browning via arm-triangle choke at 3:15 in the opening round at Bellator 225 at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

Newell, 33, was making his Bellator bow after joining the promotion on a one-fight deal, after he missed out on the chance to join the UFC following a defeat to Alex Munoz on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series last year.

Newell has won 5 of his last 6 bouts.



But on Saturday night’s showing the man nicknamed ‘Notorious’ will have done much to impress the Bellator hierarchy as he eyes a longer-term contract with the promotion, while improving his record to 16-2 with the win.

Elsewhere on a night which remarkably saw all 14 fights end with finishes, Russian heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov defeated American Matt Mitrione in the main event – a re-run of their February bout which had ended in a no contest following a low blow from Mitrione.

On Saturday night Kharitonov secured a second-round TKO win, although the fight again witnessed bizarre scenes as Mitrione appeared distracted by mouthguard issues.

Sergey makes it 14/14 finishes tonight!



Kharitonov, 39, improved his record to 29-6, and is unbeaten since November 2016.

Fellow Russian heavyweight Vitaly Minakov also claimed victory in the co-main event, finishing UFC veteran Timothy Johnson with a big barrage of punches in the first round.

Minakov moved his record to 22-1, and bounced back from being handed his first-ever loss in a controversial decision defeat on his Bellator debut against Cheick Kongo back in February.