‘Pray he has no plans for children’: Internet recoils at below-the-belt kick on Russian MMA fighter

The internet has recoiled in collective agony after Russian MMA fighter Sergei Kharitonov suffered a brutal low-blow during his heavyweight match-up with America’s Matt Mitrione at Bellator 215 on Saturday.

The main event contest between the two veterans in Connecticut came to an abrupt end after just 15 seconds, when Mitrione’s powerful low kick caught Kharitonov flush in the groin, causing him to collapse in agony.

The event was ruled a no-contest after the accidental below-the-belt shot, and the 38-year-old Russian was later taken to hospital from the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Where there was pain for Kharitonov, there was sympathy – and seemingly a little bit of perverse pleasure – from the MMA contingent on social media.

RT Sport has rounded up some of the responses from the Twitterati, some of whom had a meme-making field day at Kharitonov’s expense.

In my 15 years of watching MMA, I've thankfully never before seen a fighter get kicked in the nuts so hard they brought the spinal board out. Pray for his recovery and that he has no plans for future children. — Wisco Sports (@Benz87sports) February 16, 2019

Good Lord that hurt in the UK. — 〽️ U N C H NEWS (@MUNCHmma) February 16, 2019

Thankfully, the latest update on Kharitonov’s health states that he has left hospital after having an ultrasound scan.

“A hematoma was diagnosed, that's okay. Now he is back from hospital [but] it’s difficult for him to move around,” TASS reported.