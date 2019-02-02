Mac’s the daddy? Woman claims UFC star McGregor is father of her child

UFC megastar Conor McGregor is reportedly being asked to take a paternity test by a woman who claims he fathered her child after a night spent together in 2017 - allegations the MMA fighter is said to have strongly denied.

Terri Murray, 26, alleges that she slept with the Irish star – known as ‘The Notorious’ – back in April 2017 after McGregor had spent a day at the Grand National horserace at Aintree, just outside Liverpool.

McGregor made headlines at the time for his typically ostentatious arrival at the event on April 9 with his entourage, including flying in on a private jet and taking a Rolls-Royce to the racetrack, which is one of the world’s most famous.

According to The Mirror, Murray later met McGregor at a nightspot in the city before being invited back to the Hilton Hotel, where she says she joined friends of the fighter.

One of them made a move on her, but she kissed him “for a second” before joining McGregor in his executive suite, Murray says.

She claims she asked for a picture with the Irishman, but that he responded with a sexual advance.

"In the room was an ensuite bathroom and he’s gone, ‘Baby, I’ll give you a home movie never mind a picture.’

"I was laughing and looking in the mirror and he has got his arm around me and I’ve gone to take a photo.

"Then I’ve thought, well, Conor McGregor! I know it is bad, he has got a girlfriend, but I wasn’t thinking about that. I just started kissing him back,” she added, according to the Mirror.

The newspaper shared photos allegedly taken at the time, and which appear to show McGregor and Murray getting close.

Murray says the pair then slept together, adding: “To be honest there was no sleep, we were not sleeping, do you know what I mean?”

Murray claimed that the pair did not use contraception during the alleged encounter, and that McGregor later said: “Imagine if you were pregnant to me, you would be set for life. You would have the golden ticket.

“I told him I wasn’t on nothing [contraception] and he was like ‘Ah f*** it, babe’,” the Mirror reported.

She claims the pair had sex again two days later at the same location after McGregor contacted her.

After discovering she was pregnant she says she messaged McGregor, but that he did not reply, although she claims she has been in contact with his friends.

The alleged encounters are said to have come nine months before Murray’s daughter Clodagh was born – and four weeks before McGregor and longterm partner Dee Devlin, 31, welcomed their first child, Conor Jnr.

The Irishman has amassed a fortune estimated at around $100 million from the fight game, but Murray claims she does not want financial gain.

“I don’t want his money. I just want to prove he is Clodagh’s dad and I’m not lying,” she said.

McGregor has reportedly denied the claims, saying that Murray slept with one of his friends. The Mirror also reports that the Dubliner is willing to take a paternity test to prove it.

The fighter himself posted a cryptic message on social media on the day the claims broke, writing: “The results are in! it turns out we are actually horses. Giddy up,” alongside a picture of himself apparently analysing medical results during training.

Murray reportedly filled in child maintenance documents last year which named McGregor as the “respondent.”

She claims that as a single parent, she has been forced into going public with the allegations.

“It has got to the point, I’m living with my mum, on my own, with no job, with a baby, I’m struggling, it is harder than I thought it was,” she said. “I wish we could have sorted it out privately. I don’t know why he let it come to this.”

The claims come after McGregor was hit with a fighting ban over the mass brawl that followed his defeat to Russian UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas in October.

The former UFC 'champ champ' will be free to return to the octagon from April 6.