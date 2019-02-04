Mini McGregor: Conor clone turns heads with flashy performance in Germany (VIDEO)

Up and coming MMA prospect Maurice Adorf bears an uncanny resemblance to notorious UFC star Conor McGregor at an event in Germany, even going so far as to employ some of McGregor's favorite techniques in his first-round win.

We don't know just yet when former UFC 'champ champ' Conor McGregor will set foot in the Octagon again, but it appears that we might have the next best thing in Maurice Adorf, a 2-0 professional who fights of out Fight Club Gelsenkirchen in his native Germany.

Adorf, complete with a McGregor-like haircut and trademark chest tattoo, needed little time to defeat Ridvan Nuka at Saturday's event in Hamburg but it wasn't so much the win that has got the MMA community talking but more so that manner in which he did it.

The Irishman once boasted that he has 'every trick in the book' when it comes to his fight strategy, but if that is indeed the case, it appears that Adorf has already read the first few chapters.

My god this McGregor clone who just fought at GMC 18. It's uncanny. Real name: Maurice Adorf (now 2-0). #GMC18pic.twitter.com/CgkZLWozRA — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 2, 2019

All of McGregor's movements were on display, from his entrance to the cage to the 'teep' kicks that McGregor used so effectively on Chad Mendes. The check-hook used by McGregor to defeat Jose Aldo to claim the UFC's featherweight crown in December 2015 was also on show.

While it will take Adorf a long time to emulate the achievements of McGregor, perhaps for the first time we have a suitable riposte to the 'There's Only One Conor McGregor' chants which echo around the arenas in which the Irishman competes.

"They don't move like I move?" We're not so sure about that one anymore.