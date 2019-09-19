Nike drops NFL star Antonio Brown amid rape allegations

Sportswear giant Nike has severed ties with NFL star Antonio Brown amid rape claims against the New England Patriots wide receiver, according to reports in the US.

Britney Taylor, a former college gymnastics star, alleges that Brown sexually assaulted her twice during training sessions in June 2017 and raped her in May 2018. The NFL star has denied the claims.

Amid the allegations, reports in the US state that Nike has dropped Brown from its roster of players.

"Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete," a spokesperson from the sportswear giant confirmed to CBS Boston, although there was no specific mention of the assault claims against the player.

Nike has manufactured a signature sneaker for the star, although it no longer appears to be available on the company’s website.

Last week, Brown lost a deal with helmet manufacturer Xenith.

He was seen wearing Nike gear in the Patriots' last game againt the Dolphins, while they next face the Jets on Sunday.