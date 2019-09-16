Patriots star Antonio Brown faces second allegation of sexual assault – reports

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly been accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman, this time someone who is said to have painted a mural for him.

The accusation comes less than a week after the player’s former personal trainer, Britney Taylor, claimed to have been assaulted and raped by him during training sessions – claims which Brown has firmly denied.

Taylor was expected to meet with the National Football League (NFL ) on Monday to address accusations brought against the Patriots star.

But according to Sports Illustrated, Brown faces a second accusation of sexual misconduct by an artist who had reportedly been invited to his home to paint a mural.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been revealed, said she was offered $1,000 per day to make a mural on the wall of Brown’s home in Pittsburgh.

“He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” the artist said.

“I was about 40 percent done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.”

The woman, who described Brown’s actions as clear sexual harassment, stressed that she didn’t finish the mural adding, however, that the player did pay her $2,000 for the two working days.

Neither the player nor the club have commented on the latest reports, with the Patriots announcing earlier that they are taking Taylor’s accusations “very seriously.”