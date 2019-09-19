NFL quarterback gets $1mn ‘penis puppet’ endorsement offer from porn site

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew has been offered a $1 million deal from porn website CamSoda to be an ambassador for the company’s penis puppet line.

The bizarre offer also includes leading regular exercise classes “in a jock strap or naked.”

READ MORE: Pain in the Arsenal: Mia Khalifa mocks Gunners after questions of footballing allegiance

“We would like to formally extend you an endorsement deal. As part of the deal, we’d like for you to lead a weekly exercise class for CamSoda Fit,” the company’s Vice President, Daryn Parker, wrote in an offer to the player.

“Our only requirement is that you incorporate band workouts into your class and do them in a jock strap and/or naked.”

Adult entertainment site Cam Soda has offered Gardner Minshew an endorsement deal to lead weekly online fitness classes.



"Our only requirement is that you incorporate band workouts into your class and do them in a jock strap and/or naked."



Look at what you've done @MikeGarafolopic.twitter.com/XHMUROJbBB — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 18, 2019

The unusual approach was made in reference to the player’s pre-game ritual which has sent social media into meltdown.

Minshew, who was picked by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft, has been the center of attention since NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo reported on the quarterback’s pre-game workout routine.

Also on rt.com Too hot for the Heat? Porn site aims to buy naming rights to Miami NBA stadium

According to Garafolo, the 23-year-old stretches while wearing nothing but a jockstrap, something that didn’t go unnoticed by the adult website.

Minshew became Jacksonville’s starter, replacing veteran Nick Foles who broke his collarbone in the season-opening game.