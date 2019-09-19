 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

NFL quarterback gets $1mn ‘penis puppet’ endorsement offer from porn site

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 11:26
Get short URL
NFL quarterback gets $1mn ‘penis puppet’ endorsement offer from porn site
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew © REUTERS / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew has been offered a $1 million deal from porn website CamSoda to be an ambassador for the company’s penis puppet line.

The bizarre offer also includes leading regular exercise classes “in a jock strap or naked.”

READ MORE: Pain in the Arsenal: Mia Khalifa mocks Gunners after questions of footballing allegiance

We would like to formally extend you an endorsement deal. As part of the deal, we’d like for you to lead a weekly exercise class for CamSoda Fit,” the company’s Vice President, Daryn Parker, wrote in an offer to the player.

Our only requirement is that you incorporate band workouts into your class and do them in a jock strap and/or naked.”

The unusual approach was made in reference to the player’s pre-game ritual which has sent social media into meltdown.

Minshew, who was picked by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft, has been the center of attention since NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo reported on the quarterback’s pre-game workout routine.

Also on rt.com Too hot for the Heat? Porn site aims to buy naming rights to Miami NBA stadium

According to Garafolo, the 23-year-old stretches while wearing nothing but a jockstrap, something that didn’t go unnoticed by the adult website.

Minshew became Jacksonville’s starter, replacing veteran Nick Foles who broke his collarbone in the season-opening game.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies