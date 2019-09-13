Too hot for the Heat? Porn site aims to buy naming rights to Miami NBA stadium

Porn website BangBros has launched a bid to acquire the naming rights to Miami Heat’s NBA stadium, renaming it the BangBros Center (BBC) after the previous sponsors announced an end to their partnership.

The adult network tweeted to say it had offered $10 million for a 10-year naming rights transaction.

“We’ve officially submitted our $10,000,000 bid for the naming rights to the Miami Heat Arena. We wish to thank American Airlines for their past support of the @MiamiHEAT We intend to change the name to the BangBros Center aka ‘The BBC,’” the porn site said.

The American Airlines Arena (AAA), has been the home venue for LeBron James’ former team since its construction in 1999. Last year, American Airlines said they are not planning to renew the sponsorship contract, leaving the door open for other sponsors, including BangBros.

HARD TO BEAT OFFER: Bang Bros wants the naming rights to the AmericanAirlines Arena. They claim to have offered $10 million. pic.twitter.com/YKP9ucDBfu — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) September 12, 2019

The Miami-based porn site wrote that the NBA giant and BangBros “have become staples of the city” and invited the club to pair up for a unique project which they think will attract a huge army fans.

“Miami is known for many things, South Beach, beautiful women, and sports teams like the professional NBA team the Miami Heat. Miami is also known for BangBros,” the porn site said.

“So, it makes sense to pair up winning programs like the Miami Heat and BangBros for a sponsorship opportunity, naming the home arena they play in.”

There has been no official comment regarding BangBros sponsorship bid, but it’s highly unlikely that the unusual proposal would be approved by Miami-Dade commissioners who will vote to choose a new sponsor.

A potential veto by at least one of them will end BangBros’ ambitious sponsorship campaign. When Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s office was asked about the ‘porn sponsorship’ proposal, a representative replied: “Seriously?”