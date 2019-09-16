Pain in the Arsenal: Mia Khalifa mocks Gunners after questions of footballing allegiance

Former porn star Mia Khalifa has gone on the social media defensive after she came in for flak for being a guest at Watford's Premier League clash versus Arsenal, when she has previously professed to be a West Ham fan.

The ex-adult film star watched Watford come from behind to draw with the Gunners in a thrilling encounter at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

The 26-year-old shared her experience on Instagram, including being pictured in a Watford shirt while standing in the home team’s dressing room.

“I can’t believe I had the chance to see first hand Watford play Arsenal, even though it was a draw, it was ELECTRIC,” Khalifa wrote, also thanking sponsors for making it happen.

She later posted a video of herself chugging a pint of beer after Watford scored, writing: “Am I doing this football thing right?”

But that led to puzzled responses from fans of London rivals West Ham, who were under the assumption that Khalifa was a Hammers fan after she donned their colors while attending a game at their London Stadium home last season – also against Arsenal.

“Weren’t u west ham fan?” one person wrote on social media in response to Khalifa’s beer-drinking celebration.

Khalifa herself cleared things up on Monday, tweeting that in fact she just had an aversion to the Gunners.

“Honestly, I just support whichever team is playing against Arsenal,” she tweeted.

That message appears to have won her a lot of new fans (outside of the Gunners collective, of course) – with the tweet racking up well over 25,000 likes in just a few hours.

Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead on Sunday as the Hornets mounted a second-half comeback in front of the excited Khalifa thanks to goals from Tom Cleverley and Roberto Pereyra.

While Khalifa may well be welcomed back to Watford and possibly West Ham, after her latest pronouncement there appears to be no danger of anyone taking her up the Arsenal any time soon.