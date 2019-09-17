 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Wake them up!’ Tennis star Vekic amused by dozing fans at Pan Pacific Open match (VIDEO)

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 12:14
Donna Vekic © Global Look Press / Juergen Hasenkopf | © Twitter / DonnaVekic
Two spectators attending the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Japan were caught sleeping during the first-round match between Croatia’s Donna Vekic and Caroline Garcia of France, triggering plenty of jokes on social media.

In the video which was posted on Twitter, Vekic’s coach Torben Beltz turns around several times after noticing that the two fans sitting behind him appeared to be peacefully napping during the match.

The German specialist, who previously worked with three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, surprisingly looked at the pair who were not exactly engrossed by what was going on the court.

Vekic shared the video on her Twitter page, jokingly reproaching her coach for not waking the pair up.

Oh my god @TorbenBeltz why didn’t you wake them up???” the tennis player wrote.

The game, which judging by the fans’ reaction lacked an intrigue, ended with Vekic beating her French opponents in two sets 7-5, 6-2.

