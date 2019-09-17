‘Wake them up!’ Tennis star Vekic amused by dozing fans at Pan Pacific Open match (VIDEO)
In the video which was posted on Twitter, Vekic’s coach Torben Beltz turns around several times after noticing that the two fans sitting behind him appeared to be peacefully napping during the match.
The German specialist, who previously worked with three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, surprisingly looked at the pair who were not exactly engrossed by what was going on the court.
Vekic shared the video on her Twitter page, jokingly reproaching her coach for not waking the pair up.
Oh my god 😂😂😂😂😂 @TorbenBeltz why didn’t you wake them up??? https://t.co/nWMtJ19Zxe— Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) September 17, 2019
“Oh my god @TorbenBeltz why didn’t you wake them up???” the tennis player wrote.
The game, which judging by the fans’ reaction lacked an intrigue, ended with Vekic beating her French opponents in two sets 7-5, 6-2.