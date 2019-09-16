Private jets & meetings with Trudeau: Teen tennis queen Andreescu savors glory after US Open

Canadian teenage tennis ace Bianca Andreescu has been enjoying a taste of the high life after she became her country’s first Grand Slam singles champion earlier this month.

The 19-year-old rising star sensationally beat US legend Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the season-ending Grand Slam – becoming the first Canadian ever to lift a Major singles title.

Since her remarkable triumph at Flushing Meadows, Andreescu has been a woman in demand, embarking on a whirlwind media tour in the US before returning in style to her homeland, where she has been hailed for her achievement.

Andreescu made an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ and spoke on ‘Good Morning America’ as part of her American tour, and then flew home to Canada on a private jet provided by Uninterrupted – an “athlete empowerment brand” with a focus on Canadian stars. The brand has been partnered with rapper Drake and basketball legend LeBron James.

The newly-minted tennis star was also given a customized World Wrestling Championship (WWE) belt as a gift for her incredible US Open victory.

"Thank you WWE for the gift!” Andreescu wrote while posting a picture of the present.

On Sunday, the first Canadian to win the US Open was warmly welcomed in her home city of Mississauga, Ontario, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally congratulate her.

“She is an inspiration to all Canadians, old and young, but to be honest, especially an inspiration to young Canadians because she showed that young people can do anything!” Trudeau said.

Andreescu has vowed after her win in New York that she will “keep on striving,” as the teenage star eyes even greater accomplishments from her position as the number five-rated player in the world.

The teenager is living the dream – and she doesn’t plan on waking up from it for some time yet.