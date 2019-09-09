‘She’s a straight G’: Andreescu responds to hilarious video of mom's deadpan applause at US Open

Newly-crowned US Open champion Bianca Andreescu hailed her mom as a “straight G” after a viral video showed the teen star's mom appearing less than enthused at her daughter’s heroics against Serena Williams.

Andreescu, seeded 15th, became Canada’s first-ever Grand Slam singles champion when she saw off Williams in straight sets at Flushing Meadows on Saturday, earning the 19-year-old a $3.85 million pay-day and propelling her to new levels of stardom.

Also on rt.com Teen star Andreescu wins US Open as Serena Williams' bid for record-tying Grand Slam fails again

But despite her daughter beating all-time great Williams – who was denied a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title – Andreescu’s mom Maria took a distinctly casual approach to the events unfolding at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

One viral clip shows Andreescu senior, sporting her ever-present giant sunglasses, clapping less than enthusiastically and with a look approaching indifference on her face after her daughter had just taken the first set against Williams.

This is actually hilarious. My moms a straight G. I’ll never be that cool https://t.co/4pvXVf5ZXv — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) September 9, 2019

Bianca shared the video on her Twitter account, writing: “This is actually hilarious. My moms a straight G. I’ll never be that cool.”

Andreescu’s parents Maria and Nicu were born in Romania, but moved to Canada in 1994 – six years before their daughter was born.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu: The teen star standing in the way of Serena Williams’ bid for record-equaling Slam

Maria works at a Toronto-based investment firm, while Nicu is an engineer. Despite appearances on Saturday suggesting otherwise, both parents are huge fans of their daughter’s tennis career and have made big efforts to support her rise.

Maria Andreescu has become something of a viral sensation in her own right during the US Open, being pictured with the family poodle Coco during earlier matches and invariably decked out in glam designer gear.

Can we just talk about Andreescu’s mom, Maria, for a moment.



“She’s the coolest person I know,” Bianca said when asked about her after the match.



And of course family dog Coco was there for the match as well. #USOpenpic.twitter.com/cqbFh2UIOo — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) September 5, 2019

Andreescu has called her mom “the coolest person I know.”

The teen tennis star enjoyed the traditional winner's photoshoot with a backdrop of the New York skyline on Sunday, and can now reflect on an incredible run of form which will take her to the heady heights of world number five, having started the year outside the top 100.