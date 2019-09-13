WTA postpones Hong Kong Tennis Open amid large-scale protests

The Hong Kong Tennis Open, which was set to get underway on October 5, has been postponed by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) due to ongoing large-scale protests in the region.

“In light of the present situation, the event will no longer take place,” WTA and the Hong Kong Tennis Association said in a statement.

One of Hong Kong’s most prestigious sporting tournaments could be staged later this year if the “smooth running” of the tournament can be guaranteed by the organizers.

“After extensive discussions with our key stakeholders, we conclude that a smooth running of the tournament can be better assured at a later time,” the Hong Kong Tennis Association said.

Large-scale protests and demonstrations engulfed the semi-autonomous territory in June after an extradition bill allowing suspects to be sent to mainland China was proposed by lawmakers.