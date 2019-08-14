Satellite pics show more than 500 Chinese military vehicles in soccer stadium near Hong Kong border

Satellite images have reportedly captured more than 500 Chinese military vehicles stationed in and around a soccer stadium close to the Hong Kong border in what is believed to be a response to days of violent protests.

The images, taken by Maxar's WorldView Monday show the vehicles inside Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, a multi-use stadium normally used for table tennis, football and swimming, in Shenzhen, across the harbor from Hong Kong.

It is believed to be China's reponse to months of unrest which has recently seen dozens of protesters shut down all flights at Hong Kong International Airport, one of the worlds' busiest.

Chinese media disputes the claim, insisting the exercises had been planned beforehand. Flights at Hong Kong airport resumed on Wednesday morning after violent clashes between protestors and police forced a two-day period of closure.