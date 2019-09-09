Most bizarre goal ever? Japanese footballer somehow scores LYING DOWN after header hits post (VIDEO)

Japanese footballer Hayato Nakama scored one of the most bizarre goals you will ever see as he directed the ball into the net while lying on the ground – with questions as to whether the midfielder knew anything about it .

The 27-year-old opened the scoring for his team Fagiano Okayama in their 3-0 J League Division 2 victory over Kyoto Sanga over the weekend.

The goal came in extraordinary circumstances, however, as Nakama first raced onto a long ball into the box, beating the Kyoto ‘keeper to the ball and heading it goalwards.

But the ball bounced onto the post, rebounding back into the path of Nakama – who had his back to goal and was in the middle of taking a tumble after the initial header.

The timing of the roll was perfect as he connected with the ball and remarkably directed it into the open net, as the video below shows.

The player appeared to look up just as the ball was heading back towards him, although it's unclear whether he purposely flipped his body round to direct the ball into the net, or if it was partly a lucky connection as the momentum of the roll carried him around.

We'll let you decide...