 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Most bizarre goal ever? Japanese footballer somehow scores LYING DOWN after header hits post (VIDEO)

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 16:12
Get short URL
Most bizarre goal ever? Japanese footballer somehow scores LYING DOWN after header hits post (VIDEO)
YouTube J League
Japanese footballer Hayato Nakama scored one of the most bizarre goals you will ever see as he directed the ball into the net while lying on the ground – with questions as to whether the midfielder knew anything about it .

The 27-year-old opened the scoring for his team Fagiano Okayama in their 3-0 J League Division 2 victory over Kyoto Sanga over the weekend.

The goal came in extraordinary circumstances, however, as Nakama first raced onto a long ball into the box, beating the Kyoto ‘keeper to the ball and heading it goalwards.

YouTube J League

But the ball bounced onto the post, rebounding back into the path of Nakama – who had his back to goal and was in the middle of taking a tumble after the initial header.

YouTube J League

The timing of the roll was perfect as he connected with the ball and remarkably directed it into the open net, as the video below shows. 

The player appeared to look up just as the ball was heading back towards him, although it's unclear whether he purposely flipped his body round to direct the ball into the net, or if it was partly a lucky connection as the momentum of the roll carried him around. 

We'll let you decide... 

Also on rt.com Russian footballer goes viral after unbelievable double goal-line clearance (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies