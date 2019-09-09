Most bizarre goal ever? Japanese footballer somehow scores LYING DOWN after header hits post (VIDEO)
The 27-year-old opened the scoring for his team Fagiano Okayama in their 3-0 J League Division 2 victory over Kyoto Sanga over the weekend.
The goal came in extraordinary circumstances, however, as Nakama first raced onto a long ball into the box, beating the Kyoto ‘keeper to the ball and heading it goalwards.
But the ball bounced onto the post, rebounding back into the path of Nakama – who had his back to goal and was in the middle of taking a tumble after the initial header.
The timing of the roll was perfect as he connected with the ball and remarkably directed it into the open net, as the video below shows.
🎦 ゴール動画— Ｊリーグ (@J_League) September 8, 2019
🏆 明治安田生命Ｊ２リーグ 第31節
🆚 岡山vs京都
🔢 1-0
⌚️ 23分
⚽️ 仲間 隼斗（岡山）#Ｊリーグ#岡山対京都
その他の動画はこちら👇https://t.co/JUEMOXumQppic.twitter.com/tnNXiuyxje
The player appeared to look up just as the ball was heading back towards him, although it's unclear whether he purposely flipped his body round to direct the ball into the net, or if it was partly a lucky connection as the momentum of the roll carried him around.
