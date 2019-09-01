Russian footballer goes viral after unbelievable double goal-line clearance (VIDEO)

Russian footballer Evgeny Chernov has become a viral sensation after his incredible double goal-line clearance in a league game on Saturday.

With his team 2-1 up away at Lokomotiv Moscow in injury time, Rostov defender Chernov produced a moment of brilliance to ensure his team left the Russian capital with all three points.

After Rostov keeper Egor Baburin was left stranded after failing to punch away a long ball into the box, Chernov raced back to clear a header off the line before amazingly dragging himself up from behind the line and hurling himself at the ball to block a second shot with his back.

The last-ditch heroics ensured his team saw out the win – and have also made Chernov a viral sensation after the video was shared by the Russian Premier League and picked up by football fans all around the world.

It’s been hailed as the greatest act of last-ditch defending ever, although questions have inevitably been asked about Lokomotiv forward Luka Dordevic’s finishing prowess after he failed to put the ball away from three yards out.

Others have said Chernov’s block even tops a memorable effort from former England and Chelsea legend John Terry, who famously once attempted to block the ball with his head while lying on the pitch.

Rostov’s Uzbek forward Eldor Shomurodov had earlier scored a double before Lokomotiv’s Anton Miranchuk pulled a goal back late on to give his team hope.

Then came the thrilling finale as Chernov, 26, quite literally put his body on the line to earn the win, which sent Rostov to the top of the Russian Premier League table on 17 points from eight games played.