 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'You are a s*** human': UFC star Justin Gaethje lashes out at Conor McGregor in Twitter blast

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 14:05 Edited time: 8 Sep, 2019 14:05
Get short URL
'You are a s*** human': UFC star Justin Gaethje lashes out at Conor McGregor in Twitter blast
© ZUMAPRESS / Scott Taetsch | Joel Marklund
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has issued a challenge to former 'champ champ' Conor McGregor in the wake of Khabib Nurmagomedov's victory against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

Gaethje and McGregor were reported to be in talks to fight in July in what would have been the Irishman's first fight since losing to Nurmagomedov in their hotly-contested grudge match last October. But a hand injury suffered in training by the Irishman nixed any such plans.

Also on rt.com 'Book my rematch for Moscow': McGregor reacts to Khabib victory at UFC 242

With McGregor understood to be contemplating a return to the cage later this year or early in 2020, 155lb buzzsaw Gaethje wants to renew his rivalry with the controversial fighter and took to social media in the aftermath of Saturday's UFC 242 to call out the Dubliner.

McGregor, who has been vocal on social media in recent months, issued a message following Khabib's win to "book my rematch for Moscow," which prompted Gaethje to blast him on Twitter.

"You're a tool," Gaethje wrote. "You have lost everything already. You are a s*** human, father, and husband. F*** you."

It should be noted that McGregor is unmarried.

The 20-2 Gaethje is likely referring to the series of outside-of-the-cage incidents which have marred McGregor's personal life in recent months, including footage released by TMZ which appeared to show him striking an older man in a Dublin pub.

Also on rt.com 'I jumped on Dana because he's soft': Khabib on his UFC 242 octagon vault

Gaethje has won successive lightweight fights against Edson Barboza and James Vick, both by first-round knockout, and sees the No.3-ranked McGregor as the logical next test in a division which is starting to settle down again following Nurmagomedov's title victory in Abu Dhabi. 

Tony Ferguson is the most likely next candidate to challenge the Russian after four failed attempts to book that fight in recent years, leaving an opportunity for the remainder of the lightweight elite to scramble to position themselves as the next logical contender at 155lbs.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies