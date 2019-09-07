 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I jumped on Dana because he's soft': Khabib on his UFC 242 octagon vault

Published time: 7 Sep, 2019 22:46 Edited time: 7 Sep, 2019 23:17
'I jumped on Dana because he's soft': Khabib on his UFC 242 octagon vault
Khabib Nurmagomedov produced another octagon vault after beating Dustin Poirier to unify the UFC lightweight title in Abu Dhabi – but this time the leap was in very different circumstances to his one in Las Vegas a year ago.

Lightweight king Nurmagomedov defeated interim champ Poirier via third-round submission in the UAE on Saturday night, extending his unbeaten record to 28-0.

On sealing victory, the Russian fighter vaulted out of the octagon in scenes that might have sparked fears over a repeat of the infamous post-fight melee that marred Nurmagomedov’s victory over Conor McGregor last October.

But this time the leap was one born of joy rather than rage, as the Dagestani fighter was mobbed by his team but also managed to land on UFC boss Dana White, who was sitting cageside.

Speaking to reporters in Russian afterwards, Khabib said: “When I won, I saw my three uncles sitting by the cage. I wanted to jump to them to celebrate, but they were sitting behind Dana White.

“And if I’d jumped all the way to them I’d probably have landed on the concrete like I did the last time.

“So I looked at Dana, and he is a little bit soft. So I jumped on him so I can bounce off him to my uncles. So there was a bit of a pile.

“But of course I did it out of happiness. If you have never competed and won at such a high level it would be hard for you to understand these kind of emotions.”

