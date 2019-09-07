'Book my rematch for Moscow': McGregor reacts to Khabib victory at UFC 242

Conor McGregor has implored UFC chiefs to book a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov in Moscow as the Irishman reacted to the Russian star's lightweight title unification victory in Abu Dhabi.

Lightweight ruler Nurmagomedov extended his unblemished record to 28-0 as he beat American interim champion Dustin Poirier via third-round submission in the UAE capital on Saturday night.

That was the Dagestani fighter's first octagon appearance since his win over McGregor in Las Vegas 11 months ago - and it wasn't long before the Irishman responded.

"Book my rematch for Moscow," McGregor tweeted to his 7.7 million followers.

Book my rematch for Moscow. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 7, 2019

While a trip to the Russian capital might be the wish of former two-weight champ McGregor, it appears unlikely given that Tony Ferguson is widely considered as the best candidate for the next shot at Khabib - including by the Russian himself.

Khabib also said recently that he was willing to "go to jail" if he saw his Irish nemesis again.

But while it may seem outlandish given the current state of the 155lbs division - as well as the fact that McGregor is yet to make his own return to the octagon since losing to Khabib - the money and interest in a Moscow showdown would no doubt be enormous.

McGregor has also been a visitor to the Russian capital before, meeting President Vladimir Putin at the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

The Irishman used that meeting as part of his trashtalk against Nurmagomedov in the run-up to their fight in Las Vegas.

Could Moscow be calling again for McGregor..?