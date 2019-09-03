US gymnastics star Biles ‘having hard time’ processing brother’s murder charges

The US’ most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, has broken her silence over her brother’s triple murder charges, saying that she is “having a hard time” processing the recent news.

The four-time Olympic champion also expressed condolences to the families and victims of the New Year shooting which left three people dead and two injured.

The tragedy took place in Cleveland, Ohio, after an “uninvited group” reportedly began fighting after being asked to leave.

Shots were fired during the fight, leading to the deaths of 19-year-old Delvante Johnson and 21-year-old Toshaun Banks who died at the scene; 23-year-old Devaughn Gibson died later in hospital.

The gymnast’s elder brother Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested last week in connection with the triple murder.

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” Biles wrote on Twitter.

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

“There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” Simone continued. “I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO.”

The multiple world and Olympic champion didn’t grow up with her siblings. She and her younger sister were adopted by their biological grandfather and his wife.

my brother tevin | everyone says we look like twins but we don't see it pic.twitter.com/WnljD48rMQ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 11, 2017

Biles’ other siblings, Tevin and Ashley, were placed into foster care before being adopted by their aunt, who raised them in Cleveland.

Biles-Thomas, 24, who is an active-duty US Army service member, is set to appear in court next week.