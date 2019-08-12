All gold for Simone? Biles lays down the gauntlet ahead of Tokyo 2020 with sensational triple-double

US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles sent a big message to her competition ahead of the 2020 Olympics with a performance of such quality that suggested that she could sweep the board in Tokyo.

The most decorated gymnast in US history, who has already mastered the highest difficulty on all apparatus, except for the uneven bars, has decided not to rest on her laurels as she has added unique and never-seen-before elements to her technically-complicated routines.

Having extremely high difficulty and impeccable execution, Biles has become unreachable for the rest of the world leaving her rivals a slight chance to win gold just on the uneven bars, the sole gymnastics apparatus where the talented American can be beaten.

Performing at the US Gymnastics Championships during the weekend, Biles nailed a double-somersault dismount on a beam and displayed a whopping triple double on the floor, becoming the first gymnast in history to complete the technique, which has never been done by male or female competitors.

At the 2018 world championships Biles took the all-round title despite having two falls on vault and the beam, meaning that her insane difficulty allows her to beat all rivals, even with drastic mistakes.

Having a height of 142 cm (4 ft 8 in) and a strong muscular body the multiple world champion has an essential physical advantage over taller opponents who are not capable of doing crazy tumble-twisting acrobatics.

Congrats to Simone Biles!



She is the FIRST person in HISTORY to perform a double-double dismount on a beam 🙌🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ukoAE2K7SO — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 10, 2019

Moreover, increasing her difficulty to a cosmic level Biles established herself as the number one candidate to make a golden sweep in Tokyo next year.

She will undoubtedly try to lead the US gymnastics team to yet another team gold which they have confidently taken since the 2012 Olympics in London.

As it has been already proven, even two falls during the four-event all-around final cannot deny Biles a gold, making her the uncontested frontrunner to win the event in Japan.

Plus, three more gold medals are expected to be taken at vault, where Biles has an element named after her, on the beam with insane double-double dismount and on the floor where her difficulty can be matched with men’s routines.

Will there be anybody who could possibly dethrone the American in Tokyo? We will find out the answer next summer. But, for now, Biles solely competes against herself, making her opponents silently applaud while she hits unprecedented heights.