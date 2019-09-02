Finger power: Russian breaks record for longest two-finger bar hang (VIDEO)

Russian Rafael Kuliev has etched his name into the record books for completing the longest two-finger bar hang in an incredible - if somewhat bizarre - physical feat.

Kuliev, who weighs 85kg, displayed phenomenal grip strength by hanging on the bar with just his middle fingers for one minute and 15 seconds – smashing the previous record of 47 seconds.

“I have been training for more than five years,” Kuliev said. “Honestly, I hung for more than two minutes, but according to strict rules it was forbidden to move, so just one minute and 15 seconds were approved for the record.”

The newly emerged champion also holds the Russian record for two-finger pull-ups, completing the exercise 16 times. He was included in the Russian Guinness Book of Records for lifting a 86kg man with one hand.