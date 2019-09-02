 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Finger power: Russian breaks record for longest two-finger bar hang (VIDEO)

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 16:26
Get short URL
Finger power: Russian breaks record for longest two-finger bar hang (VIDEO)
© Instagram / rafael_kyliev_skivcross
Russian Rafael Kuliev has etched his name into the record books for completing the longest two-finger bar hang in an incredible - if somewhat bizarre - physical feat.

Kuliev, who weighs 85kg, displayed phenomenal grip strength by hanging on the bar with just his middle fingers for one minute and 15 seconds – smashing the previous record of 47 seconds.

READ MORE: 6yo 'Chechen Swarzenegger' sets 2 push-up 'world records' totaling 9,000 reps (VIDEO)

I have been training for more than five years,” Kuliev said. “Honestly, I hung for more than two minutes, but according to strict rules it was forbidden to move, so just one minute and 15 seconds were approved for the record.”

The newly emerged champion also holds the Russian record for two-finger pull-ups, completing the exercise 16 times. He was included in the Russian Guinness Book of Records for lifting a 86kg man with one hand.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies