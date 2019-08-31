‘No rest until we learn the truth’: Family of baseball star Skaggs after autopsy reveals overdose

The family of late pitcher Tyler Skaggs have vowed “not to rest until we learn the truth” after claims a Los Angeles Angels employee “may” have been involved in their son’s death due to an accidental drug overdose.

Autopsy results released on Friday showed that alcohol as well as high levels of opioid painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone had been found in Skaggs system at the time of his death, which was ruled accidental.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead after choking on his own vomit in his hotel room in Texas on July 1 at the age of 27, sending shock and grief throughout the baseball community.

'Gone too soon': Baseball world mourns sudden loss of LA Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

After the autopsy results were released, Skaggs’ family expressed shock over claims that an Angels employee “may” have been involved in his death.

"We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol,” the family said in a statement.

“That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.

"We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler's death.

“We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them," the family added.

Also on rt.com ‘Love you Swaggy’: Mom of late baseball star Tyler Skaggs throws ceremonial pitch on emotional night

The family’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, later told USA Today that the family did not have the name of any specific Angels employee who may have been involved, and that they were awaiting the results of a police investigation.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said the club was also “actively cooperating” with police but that he could not offer further comment.

The MLB is also said to have started its own investigation after the recent reports.