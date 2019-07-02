'Gone too soon': Baseball world mourns sudden loss of LA Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

MLB sides have been paying tribute to Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Skaggs who has passed away after he was found unresponsive in a hotel room just hours before a scheduled game with the Texas Rangers.

Police have ruled out foul play in the death of the 27-year-old pitcher who was found unconscious at the team's Hilton hotel in Texas on Monday afternoon. The Angels' game with the Texas Rangers which was due to take place yesterday evening was canceled following the news of Skaggs' passing.

News of his death was announced on the team's Twitter page on Monday in a statement, saying that he was an "important member of the Angels family."

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Several Major League Baseball sides have followed suit in paying tribute to the star, who first appeared in the MLB as a 20-year-old with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Skaggs was drafted straight out of high school, forgoing the traditional college route, as a first round selection in 2009 and he made his final appearance for the side on Saturday.

Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Tyler Skaggs & the entire @Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/Xi1qNEmbRa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 1, 2019

We are deeply saddened and join the baseball community in mourning the loss of Tyler Skaggs. Our condolences to his family and the Angels organization. https://t.co/xfq1BlKOm6 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 1, 2019

The Blue Jays are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Tyler Skaggs. Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with the Skaggs family and the @Angels organization during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/94Ubb93JP1 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 1, 2019

"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family," a statement from the team read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred doubled down on the Angels' statement, adding that counselling has been made available for players and coaching staff struggling to deal with the loss.

"I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas," he said. "All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' team-mates and colleagues.

"We will support the Angels' organisation through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's team-mates and other members of the baseball family."

Parker Bridwell, a teammate of Skaggs in Los Angeles, also sent condolences to Skaggs' family, adding that the world has "lost an amazing human being."

Meanwhile, the final post on the Skaggs' Instagram page featured a picture of his teammates and he arriving in Texas early on Monday.

Surreal scene here at Angel Stadium where fans are turning up to mourn the sudden death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/9Q0CoUEV4P — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) July 2, 2019

Brandon Hyde began his media session offering condolences to Tyler Skaggs' family and the Angels organization. Very emotional #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) July 1, 2019