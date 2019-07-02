 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Gone too soon': Baseball world mourns sudden loss of LA Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 12:08
MLB sides have been paying tribute to Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Skaggs who has passed away after he was found unresponsive in a hotel room just hours before a scheduled game with the Texas Rangers.

Police have ruled out foul play in the death of the 27-year-old pitcher who was found unconscious at the team's Hilton hotel in Texas on Monday afternoon. The Angels' game with the Texas Rangers which was due to take place yesterday evening was canceled following the news of Skaggs' passing.

News of his death was announced on the team's Twitter page on Monday in a statement, saying that he was an "important member of the Angels family."

Several Major League Baseball sides have followed suit in paying tribute to the star, who first appeared in the MLB as a 20-year-old with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Skaggs was drafted straight out of high school, forgoing the traditional college route, as a first round selection in 2009 and he made his final appearance for the side on Saturday.

"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family," a statement from the team read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred doubled down on the Angels' statement, adding that counselling has been made available for players and coaching staff struggling to deal with the loss.

"I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas," he said. "All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' team-mates and colleagues.

"We will support the Angels' organisation through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's team-mates and other members of the baseball family."

Parker Bridwell, a teammate of Skaggs in Los Angeles, also sent condolences to Skaggs' family, adding that the world has "lost an amazing human being." 

Meanwhile, the final post on the Skaggs' Instagram page featured a picture of his teammates and he arriving in Texas early on Monday.

Howdy y’all 🤠 #TexasRoadtrip

