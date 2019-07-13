‘Love you Swaggy’: Mom of late baseball star Tyler Skaggs throws ceremonial pitch on emotional night

The Los Angeles Angels paid an emotional tribute to late pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Friday night, including when the player’s mom threw the ceremonial pitch at Angel Stadium as the team fittingly recorded a no-hitter win.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on July 1 at the age of 27, sending shock and grief throughout the baseball community.

The Angels were playing the Seattle Mariners in their first home game on Friday night since the tragedy, and marked the occasion with numerous tributes to their former star.

Skaggs’ mother, Debbie Hetman, threw the first pitch of the night, while the mound was also bore the number 45 worn by Skaggs.

From the first pitch to the last pitch, we're nasty. pic.twitter.com/qcp1El3vFQ — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 13, 2019

The players paraded a framed Skaggs jersey onto the field before the game and also each wore his number.

Fans also paid their own tributes inside and outside the stadium.

Fittingly, the Angels recorded a no-hitter 13-0 win against the Seattle Mariners.

After the game, the players each placed their jerseys on the mound as part of a moving tribute to their former teammate.

"For sure, he was looking down on us," Angels star Mike Trout told MLB Network afterwards.

"This was definitely for him and he was definitely watching over us tonight."@MikeTrout joined @KellyNash on #QuickPitch after the @Angels no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/bhda4LhydM — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 13, 2019

Social media users also paid tribute to the man affectionately known as “Swaggy.”