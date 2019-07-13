 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Love you Swaggy’: Mom of late baseball star Tyler Skaggs throws ceremonial pitch on emotional night

Published time: 13 Jul, 2019 09:40
‘Love you Swaggy’: Mom of late baseball star Tyler Skaggs throws ceremonial pitch on emotional night
© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
The Los Angeles Angels paid an emotional tribute to late pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Friday night, including when the player’s mom threw the ceremonial pitch at Angel Stadium as the team fittingly recorded a no-hitter win.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on July 1 at the age of 27, sending shock and grief throughout the baseball community.   

The Angels were playing the Seattle Mariners in their first home game on Friday night since the tragedy, and marked the occasion with numerous tributes to their former star.

Skaggs’ mother, Debbie Hetman, threw the first pitch of the night, while the mound was also bore the number 45 worn by Skaggs.

The players paraded a framed Skaggs jersey onto the field before the game and also each wore his number.

Fans also paid their own tributes inside and outside the stadium. 

© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press

Fittingly, the Angels recorded a no-hitter 13-0 win against the Seattle Mariners.

After the game, the players each placed their jerseys on the mound as part of a moving tribute to their former teammate.

"For sure, he was looking down on us," Angels star Mike Trout told MLB Network afterwards.

Social media users also paid tribute to the man affectionately known as “Swaggy.”

