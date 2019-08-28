Former Arsenal star Bendtner shares VIDEO of topless girlfriend dancing, WHY?

Former Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner has raised a couple of eyebrows after sharing a bombshell video showing his girlfriend, Philine Roepstorff, dancing topless in a room and mimicking Superman.

The 31-year-old Danish striker, who now plays for the Norwegian team Rosenborg, posted a video clip of his fiancée Roepstorff riding a suitcase and showing off eccentric dance moves, while wearing nothing but a skirt.

READ MORE: Footballer 'sorry' for celebrating signing for Russian team by live streaming sex tape on Snapchat

Why? Well, that was his idea of a birthday gift. Kind of unusual way to congratulate someone with their special day, right? Whatever works!

The half-naked blonde who was smiling to the camera climbed on a suitcase before making a Superman impression while rolling across the room with the music playing in the background. The woman then broke into a strange dance, covering her breasts with her left hand.

While the footballer, who has previously played for Arsenal, Juventus and Wolfsburg, deleted the video from his Instagram a few hours later, it had already made rounds on social media, gaining hundreds of thousands of views all over the world.

It is worth noting that the couple definitely has a taste for provocative posts; just look at the videos Roepstorff posted on her Instagram the same day.