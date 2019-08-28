 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘That’s what I practice for’: Russian qualifier Kalinskaya shocks former US Open champ Stephens

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 11:04
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia © REUTERS / Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports (main); Instagram / annakalinskaya
Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, who paved her way to the season-ending Grand Slam through qualification, has inflicted a sensational first round defeat to the 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

The 20-year old Russian showed a solid and aggressive approach as she beat her American opponent in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Kalinskaya needed just one hour and 23 minutes to record her first ever Grand Slam victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday.

I’m very happy with my win,” Kalinskaya said after the match. “I’m very happy that I played on this court and I really enjoyed the atmosphere being there.

That’s what I practice for: to play against big players on the big courts,” she added. “I think that’s what every player practices for.”

Stephens, who is ranked 10th in the world repeated her worst US Open result since 2015 when she also made a disappointing first-round exit.

