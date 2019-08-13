‘Shocking and sickening’: Pelota champion faces legal action after biting head off live chicken

Basque pelota player Bixente Larralde is facing legal action from animal rights activists after a video of him biting the head off a live chicken was shared on social media, sparking outrage among internet users.

In the video clip, reportedly made in June, Larralde is seen grabbing a cockerel and tearing its head off with his teeth.

The player, surrounded by wine bottles and sitting at a table, then spits the head out onto the floor.

Larralde who was seen smiling during his “chicken killing ritual” was accused of animal cruelty by the Brigitte Bardot foundation which intends to file a lawsuit against the athlete.

“It’s always shocking and sickening in 2019 to see people killing animals for amusement,” said Daniel Raposo from the foundation. “This man might be an example to young people – therefore we cannot let this act rest unpunished.”

“We must absolutely highlight this because it is serious and punishable by the law,” he added.

Larralde’s controversial actions were widely condemned on social media with some activists creating an online petition calling for the player to be excluded from Basque pelota team of France.

If found guilty the player could be fined up to €30,000 ($33,654).