US Open 2019: Everything you need to know ahead of the Grand Slam tennis spectacular

Published time: 24 Aug, 2019 17:00
© Reuters / Mike Segar
The eyes of the tennis world will focus on New York’s Flushing Meadow as the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the calendar, the US Open, runs from August 26 to September 8. Here's everything you need to know.

Serbian Novak Djokovic will be looking to retain the title he won last year and in the process become a four-time US Open winner, but he’ll face stiff competition from the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, both of whom have looked in excellent form this summer.

As for the women’s tournament, all eyes will be on No.1 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka. The US Open and Australian Open champion has had a difficult season after capturing the first Slam of 2019 and subsequently splitting with her coach.

She called the spell "the worst months of my life," but a return to the tournament that catapulted her to stardom might be just the tonic she needs to get back to her best and pick up the sort of form that saw her win both of the last two Grand Slam tournaments on that surface.

But with Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova and Wimbledon champion Simona Halep breathing down her neck, plus the ever-present threat of Serena Williams – whose outburst at the umpire in last year's final overshadowed Osaka's first-ever Grand Slam win – this year’s women's tournament looks as wide open as we’ve seen in years.

© Reuters / USA Today Sports

THE FAVORITES

Nadal’s odds to win have shortened after he was seeded second for the tournament, ahead of Roger Federer. It means he’ll avoid playing top seed Djokovic until the final itself.

He’s now a 7/2 second-favorite to win the tournament, behind Djokovic (6/5), with Federer a 13/2 shot.

The rest of the men’s field are way behind, with the pack being led bu Russia’s Daniil Medvedev (12/1), whose winning performance at the Cincinnati Masters propelled him into the ATP Top 5.

Meanwhile, despite being the defending champ and top seed, Osaka is only the fourth favorite to win the women’s tournament. She’s an 11/1 shot, while Williams’ spot as the eighth seed in the draw hasn’t deterred the oddsmakers, who still set her as the 5/1 pre-tournament favorite.

Most likely to run them close are Halep (8/1) and Barty (10/1).

© Reuters / Peter Nicholls

AMERICAN HOPES

There are only two American men in the Top 32 for the tournament, with John Isner (14, pictured above) and Taylor Fritz (26) the only seeded players in the men’s draw. But the women’s draw looks a better bet for American fans hoping to cheer a home star all the way to the final.

Williams is obviously the biggest name, but she’s joined by Madison Keys (10) Sloane Stephens (11) and Sofia Kenin (20) who all have what it takes to make significant progress through the tournament.

© Reuters / Mike Segar

THE MEN’S SEEDS

  1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
  2. Rafael Nadal, Spain
  3. Roger Federer, Switzerland
  4. Dominic Thiem, Austria
  5. Daniil Medvedev, Russia
  6. Alexander Zverev, Germany
  7. Kei Nishikori, Japan
  8. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
  9. Karen Khachanov, Russia
  10. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
  11. Fabio Fognini, Italy
  12. Borna Coric, Croatia
  13. Gael Monfils, France
  14. John Isner, United States
  15. David Goffin, Belgium
  16. Kevin Anderson, South Africa
  17. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia
  18. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada
  19. Guido Pella, Argentina
  20. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina
  21. Milos Raonic, Canada
  22. Marin Cilic, Croatia
  23. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland
  24. Matteo Berrettini, Italy
  25. Lucas Pouille, France
  26. Taylor Fritz, United States
  27. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia
  28. Nick Kyrgios, Australia
  29. Benoit Paire, France
  30. Kyle Edmund, Great Britain
  31. Cristian Garin, Chile
  32. Fernando Verdasco, Spain
© Reuters / Caitlin Ochs

THE WOMEN’S SEEDS

  1. Naomi Osaka, Japan
  2. Ashleigh Barty, Australia
  3. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
  4. Simona Halep, Romania
  5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
  6. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
  7. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands
  8. Serena Williams, United States
  9. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus
  10. Madison Keys, United States
  11. Sloane Stephens, United States
  12. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia
  13. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
  14. Angelique Kerber, Germany
  15. Bianca Andreescu, Canada
  16. Johanna Konta, Great Britain
  17. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic
  18. Qiang Wang, China
  19. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark
  20. Sofia Kenin, United States
  21. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia
  22. Petra Martic, Croatia
  23. Donna Vekic, Croatia
  24. Garbiñe Muguruza, Spain
  25. Elise Mertens, Belgium
  26. Julia Goerges, German
  27. Caroline Garcia, France
  28. Carla Suárez Navarro, Spain
  29. Su-Wei Hsieh, Chinese Taipei
  30. Maria Sakkari, Greece
  31. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic
  32. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine

