‘Huge achievement’: Daniil Medvedev enters top 5 after Masters 1000 title win

Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 10:35 Edited time: 19 Aug, 2019 10:40
Daniil Medvedev of Russia poses with the Rookwood Cup trophy © Global look Press / Adam Lacy
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has made his ATP top-five debut after winning his first Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati, beating David Goffin of Belgium 7-6, 6-4 in the final.

“It’s been the best weeks in my life,” Medvedev said after his triumph in the US, recalling his sensational semifinal match where he knocked out none other than the world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

My mentality was the best in my life. My serve was the best in my life. My tennis was really consistent. I didn’t have one bad match. I’m just extremely happy,” the 23-year-old Russian added.

Medvedev’s brilliant win saw him climbing three positions up the ATP rankings, making him the first Russian since Nikolay Davydenko in 2010 to cement a place in the top five.

That’s a huge achievement which I couldn’t probably believe three weeks ago, because I just entered the top 10,” Medvedev said.

The new world number five, who won his fifth ATP title, will try to build on his success at the season-ending Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, which kicks off next Monday.

Also in Cincinnati, Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova failed to win the title in the women’s draw, losing to American Madison Keys in two straight sets 7-5, 7-6.

