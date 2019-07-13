Simona Halep blitzes Serena Williams to win Wimbledon title

Simona Halep stunned Serena Williams in straight sets to clinch her maiden Wimbledon title as Williams’ bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title was extinguished in clinical fashion on Centre Court.

Halep blizted Williams from the off as she ran out a 6-2 6-2 winner to add the Wimbledon crown to the French Open title she won last year.

She becomes Romania's first-ever Wimbledon singles champion, while Williams suffered a third consecutive defeat in a Grand Slam final after losses to Angelique Kerber at the same venue last year and Naomi Osaka at the US Open.

Halep 27, raced into a 4-0 lead in the first set, securing a double break of serve as the Romanian made an inspired start on Centre Court.

Williams struggled to keep up with the breathless pace set by the number seven seed, finally registering a game on her own serve at the third attempt.

The US 11th seed did register again but Halep held her own serve to close out the opening set 6-2 in just 26 minutes.

Williams steadied the ship by winning her first two service games at the start of the second set, but Halep matched her and secured a break in the fifth game after Williams sent a seemingly straightforward backhand long.

Halep then broke Williams again in her next service game before closing out the win on Centre Court to seal a second Grand Slam title - in the process ensuring Williams' wait for that record-equaling 24th title goes on.