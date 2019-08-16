Conor McGregor set to be charged for pub sucker-punch - REPORTS

Reports from Ireland have suggested that Conor McGregor is set to face a minor assault charge after footage of the UFC star appearing to sucker-punch a man in a Dublin pub surfaced on Thursday.

Ireland's Director of Public Prosecutions has reportedly ruled that there was sufficient evidence to charge the 31-year-old former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, and the fighter is set to be summoned to appear at Dublin District Court. If he is found guilty, he will be issued with a fine.

A report from The Irish Sun stated that officers from the Sundrive Road Garda Station in McGregor's home town of Crumlin had concluded their investigation after a complaint was made against the controversial UFC star.

The man who was struck had reportedly already ordered a taxi home when McGregor entered the pub and offered free shots of his Proper Twelve whiskey to everyone at the bar.

When the man declined, McGregor appeared to react angrily, striking out at the man with a punch that landed on the side of his head.

The man did not leave his stool and remained at the bar, where he finished his beer before heading home.

“When you deal with fighters, guys who fight for a living, there’s always something,” UFC president Dana White told US sports broadcaster Jim Rome as he discussed McGregor's latest incident.

“If you look at some of the greatest [fighters], [Mike] Tyson, what Tyson went through at his peak. Every time you take a guy who is a professional fighter and you sprinkle a ton of money on top of it, get ready. Get ready for a disaster. Literally a disaster.”

And the UFC boss admitted he didn't know what it would take to cause his wayward star to come to his senses and realize that this sort of behavior is unacceptable and that he should stop.

“You get to a point where you look at a guy like Conor and you look at the bus incident in New York and the camera, the phone - the guy took the picture of him in Miami and he slaps the phone — what’s the number?” he asked.

.@DanaWhite told me he wonders when Conor McGregor, "wakes up and says 'I've gotta stop doing this.'" pic.twitter.com/qREEtwXzL4 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) August 15, 2019

“What’s it going to cost Conor McGregor before he decides ‘alright, this isn’t worth it, enough is enough, I need to stop doing this’.

“The incident in New York cost him millions - millions, he had to pay out. He had to pay the guy with the phone. What’s he going to pay this guy that he hit in the bar? The list just goes on and on. I just don’t know when he wakes up and says ‘I’ve got to stop doing this’.”