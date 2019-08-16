‘Send him location!’ Khabib says McGregor should go to jail for punching man in Dublin pub

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said rival Conor McGregor’s latest indiscretion should land the former two-division world champion in jail after he was caught on camera punching an elderly man in a Dublin bar.

Footage of the incident - which occurred back in April - surfaced online on Thursday and led to widespread criticism of the former UFC world champion’s actions after the man appeared to decline McGregor’s offer of a shot of whiskey in a Dublin pub.

TMZ Sports, who originally released the footage that started the media furore surrounding the incident, caught up with McGregor nemesis Khabib on Friday, and the Russian superstar made his position very clear on the incident.

“This is a really, really bad thing,” he stated.

“Even if the old guy like this guy in the video punches your face 10 times… you can’t punch this guy’s face. You can’t. This is like impossible.

“We have to respect old people, I don’t understand. One fan sent me a message, he said ‘Hey, you remember when he tried to give you his whiskey, like alcohol, and you don’t take this? But why don’t he punch you?’ But now he goes crazy with old people? I don’t understand this.”

Nurmagomedov explained that he was so disgusted with McGregor’s latest act of petulant, violent behavior that he feels the Irishman would benefit from a stint behind bars to consider his actions.

“People like this have to go to jail,” he said.

“(In) my opinion, he has to see a little bit jail, because when something happens and you see jail and you sit a little bit and think about this, OK what I did, why I sit here. He has to think about this.”

And “The Eagle” called on the law enforcement in Ireland to do something about McGregor’s latest incident, and used an adaptation of one of his most famous catchphrases, “Send me location!” to hammer home his point.

“I don’t want to say nothing to him. I just want to say Ireland’s government, where are you guys? Send him location! That’s it.

“Today he punches an old guy. What’s gonna happen tomorrow? Nobody knows this.”

And Khabib also explained his frustration at seeing McGregor seemingly getting away with crimes and still being allowed to travel while some of his teammates from Dagestan experience issues securing US visas simply because of where they are from.

“We guys from Russia, everybody has problems with visas,” he explained.

“Why does this bulls**t guy not have a problem with a visa in the USA? How can the USA give him a visa or something like this, respect or job, something like this? These people have to go to jail. I told you guys, this guy has no class, no respect.

“Where I’m from, a lot of people come to the US, they fight. Everybody respects, they don’t trash talk. Everybody is big class, everybody support each other, everybody respects each all people. But a lot of people don’t get a visa.”

Khabib said he was appalled by McGregor’s behavior as a professional fighter sucker-punching an old man in a bar.

“This is very bad for sport,” he said.

“Sometimes he does good for sport, but right now, he’s without his mind, he lost his mind. The government has to smash him, because I’m really mad about this video. I don’t understand how you can punch an old man, even if he punches your face 10 time, 20 times, this is big disrespect, not only for this old guy, but this is a big disrespect for all people.

“Honestly I think, OK, should I talk about this or not? Of course I have to talk about this. I don’t understand what happened in Ireland government, but they have to send him location. This is my opinion.”