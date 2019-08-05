OFFICIAL: Man United confirm Harry Maguire $97mln world record transfer

Manchester United have announced the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City in an £80 million ($97 million) deal that sees the England international center back become the most expensive defender in football history.

The 26-year-old passed a medical on Monday shortly before the club officially announced the Sheffield United academy product signing on a six-year contract with the option of another year from 2016 Premier League winners Leicester.

Maguire said of his move in a club statement: "I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons.

"However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.

”From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”

Thanks to everyone who has supported me and played a part in my career.



I’m proud and honoured to join @ManUtd. What an incredible football journey it’s been so far ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yVaTnBBHv6 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 5, 2019

United manager and former playerOle Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature. He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure - coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes - I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.

”He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club. I would like to welcome Harry to Manchester United and we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season.”