'We're addicted to winning': Colby Covington to have Trump sons' support at UFC Newark

Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric have confirmed that members of the first family will be cageside to see MAGA-supporter Colby Covington take on Robbie Lawler in the UFC Newark main event on Saturday.

Welterweight contender Covington has been a vocal advocate of the Trump administration throughout his UFC run, to the point that he was invited to the Oval Office to meet Donald Trump earlier this year.

Their relationship appears to have progressed to a point where Trump's eldest sons will represent the family at Covington's title eliminator bout with former champion Lawler.

Whispers emerged earlier this week that President Trump had been officially invited as a guest of Covington and UFC president Dana White, but despite Trump Sr. having a storied history of supporting mixed martial arts in the early days of the UFC, as well as with the ill-fated Afflication organization, it would seem that he has opted to not attend.

In his stead, though, Trump will be represented by the two elder Trump sons - people who Covington described as "true patriots."

"The Trump family are true patriots," Covington said in a statement to ESPN's Ariel Helwani. "They could be doing anything with their lives and they've chosen to save this beautiful country.

"Some people are addicted to drugs. Some people are addicted to alcohol. We're addicted to winning. It will be an honor to have them in attendance Saturday afternoon as I defend America's Championship live on ESPN."

The feeling is mutual, it would appear, as Trump Jr. says that Covington's spirit reminds him of that of the 45th president.

"The reason I’m a fan of Colby is because he’s a winner who talks a lot of trash, but always backs it up... Just like someone else I know," Trump Jr. said, once again to Helwani.

"I’m excited to be there cageside on Saturday to support him."

The relationship between the Trumps and the UFC, or more particularly Dana White, stems back to the days when Trump granted permission for UFC events to take place in his resorts - back when mixed martial arts wasn't the multi-billion dollar industry that it is today.

1 year ago, history was made. Happy anniversary gentlemen! Let’s do it again soon. @realDonaldTrump@danawhitepic.twitter.com/DNpyTFAe85 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 2, 2019

Like @POTUS@realDonaldTrump always says: Promises made. Promises kept. Pleasure to finally meet you Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first! #maga#GreatAmericanWinningMachine 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yYZWkdd5wS — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 2, 2018

So robust is the relationship that White was invited to speak at the Republican National Convention in advance of Trump's election to office in 2016.

"Let me tell you something," White said to the audience of the political establishment on that summer night three years ago.

"I’ve been in the fight business my whole life. I know fighters. Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump is a fighter, and I know he will fight for this country."

In the main event of UFC Newark it will be Colby Covington who finds himself in an entirely different kind of fight against 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler.