'Listen to the people Uncle Fester!': UFC star Covington's message to boss Dana White

Scorned UFC fighter Colby Covington, recently stripped of his interim welterweight title by the promotion, had some choice words for Dana White in a Twitter message calling the organization boss 'Uncle Fester'.

Continuing his assault on White, whom he had already earlier accused of not being a "real man", Covington published a doctored image of the UFC President wearing a blindfold, oblivious to snippets of online polls declaring welter champ Tyron Woodley's next fight should be against himself rather than contender Kamaru Usman.

Listen to the people Uncle Fester! You can't do the #birdboxchallenge forever! pic.twitter.com/g675aDszuo — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) January 12, 2019

“Listen to the people Uncle Fester! You can’t do the #birdboxchallenge forever!” the cocksure Covington wrote, featuring multiple polls from MMA outlets revealing lopsided Woodley vs Covington votes.

Covington, nicknamed 'Chaos' was stripped of his interim welterweight belt he won by defeating Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 225 after allegedly being unprepared to fight Woodley when the offer of a fight arose.

White explained the decision to strip Covington as such: “The way that the interim belt works is you fight for the interim belt, which means you get the next shot at the champion.

“You’re an interim titleholder, and you get a shot at the champ when he’s ready – because the champ is out for whatever reason for however long. Woodley was back, Woodley was ready to fight and Colby wasn’t ready to fight.

"So we’re not going to hold up the thing with two belts for the champion. When the champion’s ready, you need to be ready to go. So as soon as one punch is thrown in this fight, it’s for the title.”

Covington was further incensed by the UFC's decision to again overlook him for a fight with Woodley and instead make a match with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Usman for UFC 235 on March 3.

That left Covington with the option to fight Englishman Darren Till, who was handed his first professional loss by Woodley, but the American claims he would have to make "undisputed champion money" to take that option.