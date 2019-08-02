Armed for Amir: 'Gangster' Neeraj Goyat issues warning to Khan from table of guns (PHOTO)

Whether or not his fists are classified as deadly weapons remains to be seen but mixed martial artist turned boxer Neeraj Goyat has showed off a different type of arsenal altogether in his bid to secure a matchup with Amir Khan.

Khan and Goyat had been scheduled to face each other in an 'India vs Pakistan' boxing match on June 12 but injuries sustained by India's Goya in a car accident caused the cancelation of the contest, with Khan facing (and easily defeating) short notice opponent Billy Dib in his stead.

However, now fully healed from what were understood to be severe injuries to his head, face and arm, Goyat is keen to get the bout with Khan back on the table and has posted a unique callout on social media to the British boxer of Pakistani descent.

Goyat posted the above image which shows him sitting with a collection of eleven guns along with boxes of bullets, complete with a message to both Khan and the World Boxing Council.

"I am fit now and ready to beat Amir Khan in the ring," Goya wrote in the accompanying message, along with tags to the WBC, Khan along with a hashtag in which he appears to refer to himself a gangster.

The bout was originally intended to play on the rivalry that exists between India and Pakistan, with each fighter proudly representing the country of their heritage, and was bankrolled by wealthy backers in Saudi Arabia.

Khan had stated that he sees the contest as little more than a 'tune-up' and he was hoping to use the bout as a springboard to a high profile fight with Manny Pacquiao or Kell Brook, with the added benefit of exorcising the memory of the 6th round TKO defeat the Brit suffered to Terrence Crawford in April.

Goyat boasts an 11-3-2 boxing record (as well as 2-0 MMA record) but hasn't faced the same level of competition as Khan throughout his career but knows that his career could explode with a positive performance against the Olympic silver medalist.