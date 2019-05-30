Amir Khan set to face ex-MMA fighter in $9 million 'India vs. Pakistan' boxing bout in Saudi Arabia

Former boxing light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan is set to earn a handsome $8.8 million payday amid reports that he will fight Indian former MMA fighter Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia in a highly-lucrative exhibition bout.

Khan, who was last seen in the boxing ring last month losing by sixth-round TKO to Terence Crawford, could reportedly earn much more for this anticipated fight, which is rumored to be formally announced on Friday.

The British fighter, who is of Pakistani extraction, is set to tangle with 2-0 former MMA fighter Goyat, who has since abandoned the cage in favor of the boxing ring, where he holds an 11-3-2 professional record.

The 27-year-old Indian was a highly promising amateur, and recently became the first Indian boxer to chart in the official WBC rankings, where he was once listed as the 21st best welterweight in the world.

The reported sum that Khan could earn for his night's work would eclipse his purse for the Crawford fight by around $3.5 million. It is understood that Khan was in Dubai on Wednesday to iron out terms of the deal, with pictures on Instagram placing the boxer and his family in the United Arab Emirates.

Khan, an Olympic silver medalist, has put together a 33-5 record in his professional career thus far, though his defeat last month to Crawford (as well a thunderous KO loss to Canelo Alvarez three years ago) means that he stands on the periphery of title contention and well outside the reach of fight purses such as the one being touted for the potential clash with Goyat.