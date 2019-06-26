Amir Khan's Indian opponent out of $9 mln mega bout after suffering 'severe injuries' in car smash

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat has been ruled out of a $9 million fight against former world champion Amir Khan for the WBC Pearl world title in Saudi Arabia after suffering 'severe injuries' in a road accident, it is reported.

Goyat, also a former MMA fighter, was due to face ex-light welterweight king Khan in an 'India v Pakistan' bout on July 12 at the King Abdullah Sports City in the Saudi capital of Jeddah.

"We are very sad to inform that our star Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat, who was preparing for his mega fight against Amir Khan, met with a car accident last night that has caused him severe injuries on his head, face and left arm. He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery," a media statement said, NDTV reported.

The 26-year-old had been on a promotional tour for the fight in the past weeks, including travelling with British-Pakistani Khan to the famous India Gate in New Delhi. Goyat, who has a professional record of 11 wins, three losses and two draws, was expected to face his toughest test in Khan.

Khan is a former WBA and IBF world title holder and has also challenged for the middleweight title against Saul Alvarez, being defeated by knockout. His last fight was a sixth round stoppage against pound for pound star Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight crown.

Khan has since made a video announcement through Boxing News TV that he will face Australian former world champion Billy Dib, who will be coming up in weight to take the fight.