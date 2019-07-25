 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Olympic gold medalist & Efimova rival King disqualified at World Championships

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 11:51
Lilly King of the USA © REUTERS / Antonio Bronic
US swimming star Lily King has been disqualified from the women’s 200m breaststroke preliminaries at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in South Korea.

The two-time Olympic champion won her preliminary heat before being disqualified for not touching the wall with both hands during the first turn.

US swimming officials filed a protest aiming to reverse King’s sensational disqualification, but their appeal was denied by a FINA panel.

King, who had already claimed gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke, beating her principle rival Russia’s Yulia Efimova, was the main favorite to dominate at 200m.

With King’s disqualification, Efimova will be widely tipped to win the women’s 200m breaststroke final which will be held on Friday.

