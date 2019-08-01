Body of tragic boxer Dadashev arrives in Russia

The body of boxer Maxim Dadashev, who died of injuries sustained in a fight against Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias, has arrived in Russia after repatriation issues were finally resolved.

Dadashev, known as "Mad Max," collapsed after his 11th-round TKO loss to Matias in Maryland on July 19, showing severe signs of brain damage.

The boxer, 28, was immediately taken to hospital where he was placed in a medically induced coma, but died three days later.

The Russian Boxing Federation had said it would provide aid in repatriating Dadashev’s body to Russia, but due to problems with documents the departure of the coffin was delayed.

Dadashev will be buried in his home town of St. Petersburg on Sunday, August 4.