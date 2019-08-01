 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Body of tragic boxer Dadashev arrives in Russia

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 17:02
Get short URL
Body of tragic boxer Dadashev arrives in Russia
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev © Global Look Press / Marcel Thomas
The body of boxer Maxim Dadashev, who died of injuries sustained in a fight against Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias, has arrived in Russia after repatriation issues were finally resolved.

Dadashev, known as "Mad Max," collapsed after his 11th-round TKO loss to Matias in Maryland on July 19, showing severe signs of brain damage.

Also on rt.com Dadashev death: Russian Boxing Federation to submit lawsuit over potential rule violations

The boxer, 28, was immediately taken to hospital where he was placed in a medically induced coma, but died three days later.

The Russian Boxing Federation had said it would provide aid in repatriating Dadashev’s body to Russia, but due to problems with documents the departure of the coffin was delayed.

READ MORE: Wife of tragic boxer Dadashev reveals her 'warrior' husband 'suffered stroke' during fatal fight

Dadashev will be buried in his home town of St. Petersburg on Sunday, August 4.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies