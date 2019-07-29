Dadashev death: Russian Boxing Federation to submit lawsuit over potential rule violations

The Russian Boxing Federation will submit a lawsuit to organizers of the Maxim Dadashev versus Subriel Matias fight over two possible rule violations which may have led to Dadashev's death from injuries sustained in the bout.

Dadashev, 28, collapsed and later died in hospital after suffering a subdural hematoma - bleed to the brain - as a result of an 11th-round TKO loss to his Puerto Rican opponent, after shipping heavy punishment and appearing unsteady on his feet during the fight.

The federation says it will submit a lawsuit on behalf of Dadashev's widow Elizaveta Apushkina, based on two factors outlining separate possible rule violations.

Also on rt.com Maxim Dadashev's tragic death should be accepted as boxing's cruel reality

“The lawsuit will be made on behalf of Maxim’s widow, the federation will provide help and assistance,” a federation spokesman said, TASS reported.

“We have already involved lawyers, who are preparing documents. There are two factors for the submission of the lawsuit: the first is the suspicion, that the authenticity of Maxim’s medical documents were not checked, and that he suffered from prior health problems.

“The second factor is there were violations in providing emergency medical services to the boxer inside and outside the ring, that also could lead to this outcome.”

Following her husband’s passing, Elizaveta last week took to Maxim’s Instagram account to pay tribute to a “warrior” whom she said “will forever be in her heart”. She also revealed her deceased husband had suffered a stroke during the bout, despite which he had continued fighting.

Earlier, Russian Boxing Federation head Umar Kremlev stated the organization had written to the Maryland State Athletic Commission, which oversaw the fight at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill.

“We sent a letter to the Maryland State Athletic Commission with the pretence, that they release information on the fight preparations. Then we will prepare a lawsuit against the organizers. We will get to the bottom of it,” Kremlev said, RIA Novosti reported.

Rumours had arisen that Dadashev had experienced serious problems with his health, which in turn gave rise to doubts in his team's professional conduct. Dadashev’s manager Egis Klimas was quick to refute claims that his boxer fought in spite of medical advice which was allegedly undisclosed to fight organizers.

“It is lunacy. Max did not falsify any medical documents. He always passed medical tests upon the request of the state in every fight or every other fight. They gave him a brain scan, performed an MRI,” Klimas said, TASS reported.

Also on rt.com Wife of tragic boxer Dadashev reveals her 'warrior' husband 'suffered stroke' during fatal fight

St. Petersburg-born Dadashev lost conciousness upon leaving the ring after trainer Buddy McGirt threw in the towel between the 11th and 12th rounds in the IBF super lightweight title eliminator between the two undefeated 13-0 fighters, on July 19.

He was transported to the local UM Prince George's Hospital Center and later placed into a medically-induced coma, undergoing a two-hour surgical procedure to relieve swelling in his skull. He later showed "severe signs of brain damage" and died the following Tuesday.