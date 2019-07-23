'It’s a brutal, cruel sport. May God rest his soul': Tributes pour in for tragic boxer Dadashev

Tributes have flooded in from the boxing world following the tragic death of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, who died after suffering a bleed on the brain as the result of an 11th-round TKO loss on Friday.

Dadashev's trainer Buddy McGirt threw in the towel after the 11th round of his fight with fellow undefeated contender Subriel Matias after the Russian suffered a further round of heavy punishment at the hands of the Puerto Rican.

The 28-year-old appeared unsteady on his legs, leading McGirt to pull his man out, confirming the first loss of his 14-fight career. Upon leaving the ring, Dadashev collapsed and lost conciousness in an ambulance.

He was transported to hospital where he underwent a two-hour operation for a subdural hematoma - a brain bleed - on the right side of his skull and received treatment to reduce swelling.

On Tuesday it was reported he had died from heart failure as a result of his injuries. The boxing world is subsequently in mourning, and poignant messages of remembrance and respect have been made in memory of the fighter known as 'Mad Max'.

Rest In Peace, Maxim Dadashev. #Boxing is a very unforgiving sport. We can’t make it safe, but we can make it safer. We can also rally to economically help his wife and son. We must take care of our own. This is heartbreaking news. — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) July 23, 2019

RIP Maxim Dadashev.



He passed away from injuries suffered during Friday's fight, according to trainer Buddy McGirt and Donatas Janusevicius, Dadashev's strength and conditioning coach.



We join Maxim’s family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation.



Via @espnpic.twitter.com/8Pbu6cD6LC — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 23, 2019

We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Maxim Dadashev - absolutely awful.



The condolences of everybody at Queensberry Promotions are with his family and friends.



RIP — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) July 23, 2019

This fella Maxim Dadashev was a fighter until his last breath, it’s a brutal cruel sport at times, he died aged 28 after suffering severe brain injuries during his defeat to Subriel Matias on Friday. May god rest his soul #RIPChamppic.twitter.com/YY0ZajAceJ — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) July 23, 2019

Russian Boxing Federation head Umar Kremlev stated after the news broke on Tuesday that the organisation will provide lifetime monetary support to the family of Dadashev following their loss.

"We will make lifelong payments to the family of Dadashev. We will support his family," Kremlev said, TASS reported.

This is terrible news - and a bleak reminder to those who never step into a ring and yet feel able to mock and ridicule some fighters. Boxing carries such grave consequences. Our thoughts are with the family of Maxim Dadashev and his opponent, Subriel Matias. https://t.co/y2brFGYsxB — Donald McRae (@donaldgmcrae) July 23, 2019

Saddened to hear about the passing of Maxim Dadashev. Deepest condolences to his friends & family. RIP pic.twitter.com/ytWlO0tnfx — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) July 23, 2019

Everyone at Sky Sports Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Maxim Dadashev who passed away at the age of 28 - RIP pic.twitter.com/zfCEAe2kVj — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 23, 2019

We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Maxim Dadashev. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wxrRUw5jp1 — Boxing News (@BoxingNewsED) July 23, 2019

Dadashev's death comes just one day after Moscow celebrated the annual 'International Day of Boxing' on Red Square. Last week, the boxing world was rocked by the news all-time great Pernell Whitaker had been killed in a car accident in his native Virginia.