Russian boxer Dadashev showing 'severe signs of brain damage', in coma after 11th round TKO

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev is showing "severe signs of brain damage", having been placed in a medically induced coma after collapsing on his way out of the ring following an 11th-round TKO loss to Subriel Matias on Friday.

The Russian-born, Oxnard, California-based light welterweight suffered a bleed on the right side of his brain underwent surgery to reduce swelling after a grueling meeting between two undefeated fighters, after which Puerto Rico's Matias notched up his 14th-straight KO victory from as many fights.

I - and I’m sure all of us who are boxing fans, and even just those who care about other people - are thinking of and praying for Maxim Dadashev to recover from the injuries he suffered in last night’s fight. When one hurts we all hurt. Get better. #DadashevMatias#MatiasDadashev — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 20, 2019

Dadashev's Hall of Fame trainer Buddy McGirt pulled Dadashev out with a round to go after having shipped heavy punishment in the 11th, pleading with the St. Petersburg native to allow him to put a stop to proceedings at MGM National Harbor in Washington DC.

"God forbid, one punch as you know can change a whole guy's life and I wasn't going to let that happen. So I'd rather have them be mad at me for a day or two then to be mad at me for the rest of their life," McGirt, himself a former light welterweight world champion, said after the fight.

🗣️"God forbid... one punch as you know can change a whole guy's life and I wasn't going to let that happen-- so, I'd rather have them be mad at me for a day or two then to be mad at me for the rest of their life." 🙏

-Buddy McGirt on stopping the fight for Maxim Dadashev. pic.twitter.com/RINM4D83ZZ — Jorge Hernández (@JorgeDeBurque) July 20, 2019

I just left the hospital, Maxim Dadashev is now resting. No medical information could be released until his wife arrives from Russia. #boxing — Steve Kim (@StevESPNKim) July 20, 2019

Prayers for Maxim Dadashev 🙏 we can all sit on a couch and judge a fight but only a few are brave enough to step in the ring. Stepping into the ring takes tremendous courage and we never know how we will step out. @trboxing — Sulem Urbina 🇲🇽 (@SulemUrbina) July 20, 2019

100% with Timothy Bradley, why was Maxim Dadashev allowed to walk out of the ring on his own? — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) July 20, 2019

Hall of Famer Buddy McGirt has made a lot of decisions over his great career, none more important then stopping the fight tonight and hopefully saving Maxim Dadashev.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

#DadashevMatias — Jimmy AyashMan (@AyashManBoxing) July 20, 2019

According to the hospital where Dadashev underwent surgery, the boxer was showing severe signs of brain damage, but more information will be released only after his wife arrives in the US from Russia.

There has been some criticism over the decision to allow the 28-year-old to leave the ring under his own strength, given the volume of blows he had taken to the head and body prior to the stoppage, but his coach has been praised for having the foresight to throw in the towel.