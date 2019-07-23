Russian boxer Dadashev, who suffered 'severe brain damage' after TKO loss, dies of his injuries

Maxim Dadashev, who was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering "severe brain damage" following an 11th-round TKO loss to Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias in Maryland, has died of his injuries. He was 28.

READ MORE: Russian boxer Dadashev showing 'severe signs of brain damage', in coma after 11th round TKO

The St. Petersburg-born light-welterweight collapsed while making his way out of the ring moments after his trainer Buddy McGirt threw in the towel to save his fighter from further punishment after a savage beating at the hands of Matias on Friday. It later became known he had suffered a bleed on the brain.

ESPN reported Dadashev, who was based in Oxnard, California, throughout his profesisonal career, was taken to hospital where he was operated upon over two-hours after suffering a subdural hematoma - a bleed - on the right side of his brain, and received further treatment to relieve massive brain swelling.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma and was said to be showing signs of "severe brain damage", but no further information was released until his wife reached the USA from Russia. On Tuesday, TASS reported Dadashev had died in hospital of "heart failure" as a result of his injuries.

Many boxing figures gave impassioned speeches about the incident, including former two-weight world champion Timothy Bradley, famed trainer Teddy Atlas and Dadashev's own trainer McGirt, himself a former light-welterweight world titlist.

🗣️"God forbid... one punch as you know can change a whole guy's life and I wasn't going to let that happen-- so, I'd rather have them be mad at me for a day or two then to be mad at me for the rest of their life." 🙏

-Buddy McGirt on stopping the fight for Maxim Dadashev. pic.twitter.com/RINM4D83ZZ — Jorge Hernández (@JorgeDeBurque) July 20, 2019

I - and I’m sure all of us who are boxing fans, and even just those who care about other people - are thinking of and praying for Maxim Dadashev to recover from the injuries he suffered in last night’s fight. When one hurts we all hurt. Get better. #DadashevMatias#MatiasDadashev — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 20, 2019

Dadashev absorbed over 300 punches during the course of the fight. By the 11th round, everything Matias threw seemed to shake the Russian to his boots and sap vital energy from his body, forcing him to become unsteady on his feet.

Sensing the stoppage, Matias continued to stalk his opponent, ripping shots to the body and then landing heavy blows to the head that shunted the Russian around the ring. It was enough to convince McGirt it wasn't his night, and he pleaded with his charge in between rounds to allow him to stop the fight.

This video of Buddy McGirt urging Maxim Dadashev to stop fighting was hard to watch Friday, it’s even harder now. Heart-breaking. pic.twitter.com/BNjsdpJfle — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2019

After the fight was halted, Dadashev made his way from the ring to a standing ovation, but soon collapsed and was taken away in an ambulance, per Bloody Elbow. He was initially reported as being “severely concussed” and “severely dehydrated”, but again lost conciousness and began vomiting on his way to hospital.

Matias was awarded a 14th straight victory in as many fights on the night in what served as an eliminator for the IBF 140 lbs belt in the co-main event at MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, but attention now surely will turn to tragic Dadashev, who lost the most important fight of his life.