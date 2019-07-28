Making the trip: India confirms Davis Cup team WILL travel to Pakistan for historic clash

An Indian tennis team will make its first trip to Pakistan in 55 years as the nation's Davis Cup tennis team gets set to make an historic trip to their neighboring country, it was confirmed on Sunday.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) confirmed the Indian Davis Cup team would travel to Pakistan, ending a 55-year spell that saw the team opting not to play matches in the nation.

However, that run is now coming to an end, with AITA secretary-general Hironmoy Chatterjee saying the team will travel as part of the competition.

"Yes, we will go," he said.

"It is not a bilateral series, it's a World Cup of tennis, so we have to go. There was no communication with the government as it's a world event. We have to abide by the ICO charter.

"The team of six players, support staff and coach will be going to Pakistan. I will also go along with the team. We will be putting in the visa application for everyone. Pakistan's hockey team traveled to India for the World Cup and now we are also going.

The two nations were drawn together in the Davis Cup but, following the Pulwama attack by a Pakistan-based militant ground that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers on February 14, it was believed that the Indian team would not consider making a trip across the border to fulfill the fixture.

India's cricket team's last tour of Pakistan took place back in 2007 and no team from any sport had toured the country since.

The fixture would represent the first time the two nations had met in Davis Cup competition since 2006, with India playing host to Pakistan and defeating them 3-2 to extend their unbeaten head-to-head record to 6-0.