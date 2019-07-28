UFC 240: Cris Cyborg returns to winning ways, but was that her last fight in the UFC?

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg returned to the win column with a dominant decision victory over Canada’s Felicia Spencer, but intrigue surrounds what will happen next as she becomes an MMA free-agent.

Cyborg nullified the wrestling threat of previously-undefeated Spencer and comprehensively outstruck her on the feet to register a shutout decision win, with all three judges scoring the bout 30-27 in the Brazilian’s favor.

But with that bout representing the final fight of Cyborg’s current UFC deal, speculation abounds over what might happen next for the former world champ.

The UFC are keen for the 34-year-old to sign a new contract and race reigning two-division champion Amanda Nunes in a rematch of the UFC 232 title fight that saw Cyborg lose her featherweight title.

But it is widely believed that rival US promotion Bellator are interested in signing her, with the promotion’s president Scott Coker having worked closely with Cyborg before during their days at the now-defunct promotion Strikeforce. Japanese promotion Rizin are also thought to be interested.

Cyborg wouldn’t be drawn on her future in her post-fight interview in the octagon, simply saying that the UFC needed to speak with her management, though she did say she’d be interested in facing Nunes again.

Her future may be unclear, but whether she remains with the UFC or heads for pastures new, what is certain is the Brazilian remains one of the very best in the world at 145 pounds.