‘People have to wake up to Djokovic’s greatness’ – Becker as Serb claims 16th Grand Slam

Tennis great Boris Becker says Novak Djokovic deserves more respect after the Serb sealed a fifth Wimbledon title and 16th Grand Slam in front of a fervently pro-Roger Federer crowd at Centre Court on Sunday.

Top seed Djokovic saved two Championship points as he came through an epic contest with Federer which lasted four hours and 57 minutes – the longest singles final in the tournament’s history.

The win moves Djokovic to within four Grand Slams of Federer’s record haul of 20, which is something his former coach Becker feels deserves more recognition.

"Federer is the greatest of all-time here and has the right to get that love, but on the other side you have to respect a four-time champion a little bit more," Becker said, the BBC reported.

"He came into the party that was the Roger and Rafa [Nadal] party and he became the party pooper.

"Now, after 16 majors, people have got to wake up to the greatness of Novak Djokovic," the three-time Wimbledon champion added.

Federer, 37, had come within touching distance of a ninth title at the All England Club, only to see his chances snuffed out by the relentless Serb in a fifth-set tie-break with the scores level at 12 games apiece in the deciding set.

Djokovic, 32, celebrated by eating a handful of the Wimbledon grass, savouring victory as he has done since winning his first title at SW19 in 2011.