UFC 240: Max Holloway looks to extend featherweight dominance against Frankie Edgar

Having failed in his bid to add a second world title to his collection, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway returns to the division he has dominated to face perennial contender Frankie Edgar in the UFC 240 headliner.

Hawaii's Holloway, who is still just 27 years old, has collected a resume at 145lbs which rivals that of any fighter to have come before him. Unbeaten in this weight category since a 2013 decision defeat to Conor McGregor, 'Blessed' has pieced together a 13-fight win streak which has seen him defeat the likes of Jose Aldo (twice), Brian Ortega, Anthony Pettis, Cub Swanson and Jeremy Stephens.

Also on rt.com 'Khabib is still there, the Irishman is still there': UFC champ Holloway outlines future challenges

His dominance at 145lbs extends far beyond just a list of his defeated opponents, however. Holloway's incessant pace and pinpoint striking has proved too much for anyone in the featherweight category, with only Dustin Poirier finding success against him in their interim lightweight title clash in April.

READ MORE: ‘See you in September’: Khabib awaits after Poirier sees off Holloway in slugfest

The champion's return to his division comes opposite Frankie Edgar, a man who has finally received a title opportunity after years of vocal campaigning, and also the biggest name from the featherweight class who has yet to test themselves against the dominant champion.

Edgar, 10 years Holloway's senior, knows exactly what is required to become a UFC champion having held the 155lb title for nearly two years. But since dropping to featherweight in 2013, he has come up short in the two title opportunities he has been handed - both decision losses to then-champ Jose Aldo.

New Jersey native Edgar has long held a reputation as one of the sport's most grizzled fighters. He has been finished just once in his 30-fight career and possesses outstanding boxing and wrestling, but will give away several inches in height and reach to the champion - although this is something that the 5ft 6in Edgar has been dealing with for his entire career, particularly in the lightweight fold.

Edgar's famed durability will be crucial in this contest. Holloway possesses excellent takedown defense, which should mean that extended portions of the fight will take place on the feet where Holloway's dynamic striking should tell from round two onwards. Given both men's histories, one can expect this fight to extend to the 25-minute time limit and Edgar will need every ounce of his durability to keep pace with the champion who continues to lay claim to being the best featherweight mixed martial artist in history.

The action takes place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, this Saturday July 27.