‘Definitely not in any trouble’: UFC champ Jon Jones fires back at strip club battery claims

UFC light heavyweight king Jon ‘Bones’ Jones insists he is “definitely not in any trouble” despite reportedly being charged with battery over allegations he put a strip club waitress in a chokehold.

Jones, 32, is accused of behaving inappropriately towards a waitress at TD’s Eubank Showclub in Albuquerque in April, according to reports.

The fighter took to social media to defend himself against the claims, responding to a Twitter post by writing: “I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the Internet.”

I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the Internet. 🤙🏾 https://t.co/d3GPuRDfpb — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019

He later wrote: "I know there’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall but there’s even more who are proud of me and love seeing me do well.

“And screw staying inside, I love this community.. excited to keep climbing, haters going to be mad when I win in December.”

I know there’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall but there’s even more who are proud of me and love seeing me do well. And screw staying inside, I love this community.. excited to keep climbing, haters going to be mad when I win in December 😩 https://t.co/dmTH0x2Grv — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019

Jones is reportedly accused of "pulling [the waitress] down to his lap" and also placing her in a chokehold before lifting her up. She later called the police to her home to report the alleged incident.

The UFC lightweight champion is said to have failed to show up at a bond arraignment at an Albuquerque court in June, after which a bench warrant was issued.

However, a court letter informing Jones of the warrant was returned after confusion over the fighter’s address, and Jones’ team said he only learned of the charge through the media.

Jones is believed to have paid a $300 cash bond on Sunday at the Metropolitan Court in Albuquerque.

Representatives for the fighter have branded the allegations “malicious lies,” vowing that he will “factually refute” them.

Jones, who has previously had several high-profile run-ins with the law, was last in action earlier in July, when he defeatedThiago Santos via split decision at UFC 239 in Las Vegas.